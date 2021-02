GatorsTerritory - Gators baseball scheduled for 11 TV games

The Southeastern Conference released the full 2021 baseball television schedule and the Florida Gators will be featured 11 times on the ESPN family of networks.

Nine of UF’s 11 television games are set to be broadcast via SEC Network, including a Tuesday, April 13 meeting with in-state rival Florida State. The Friday and Sunday games of Florida’s series against No. 4 Vanderbilt will air via ESPNU and ESPN2, respectively.

Florida also announced that it has added Mercer on Tuesday, March 30 to replace the FSU game that was canceled last month.

In addition to these television broadcasts, all Florida home games will be available to stream on WatchESPN/ESPN+.