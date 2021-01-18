GatorsTerritory - Gators baseball starting 2021 ranked No. 1

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, the Florida Gators baseball team will start the 2021 season ranked No. 1 in the country.

This is the third No. 1 ranking for the Gators, who were previously ranked No. 1 in the country by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Monday's preseason ranking marks the 30th time since 2015 the Gators are the outlet's No. 1 squad. It is also the third time (2016, 2018) Florida enters the season ranked No. 1 by D1Baseball.

The Gators started the 2020 season blazing hot with a 16-1 start before the season was ended due to the pandemic.

Florida returned every key position player, minus Austin Langworthy, and its top-two pitchers in Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich.

Six of those returning players are listed in Baseball America's Top-200 prospects for the MLB Draft.

Jud Fabian - No. 11

Tommy Mace - No. 38

Ben Specht - No. 92

Jack Leftwich - No. 139

Nathan Hickey - No. 183

Christian Scott - No. 191

The Florida Gators 2021 schedule is expected to be released on Tuesday.