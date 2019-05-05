Florida baseball falls to 9-15 in SEC play after dropping both games to No. 8 Georgia on Sunday.

The Bulldogs swept the visiting Gators after beating UF 9-1 in the first game and 4-1 in the second, making this the third time Florida has been swept on the road this season.

UGA's pitching staff leads the nation in fewest hits allowed in nine innings, and they showed why after limiting Florida to just a pair of runs and five hits on Sunday.

Brady McConnell was the only Gators to record a run after hitting homer in each game.

In the first game Bulldogs junior pitcher Tim Elliott threw for five innings, allowing just one run on three hits with three strikeouts to secure the win.

"Credit their pitchers," said Florida skipper Kevin O'Sullivan. "Their first pitcher was really good, we had to earn everything we got today. He had pretty good command. We hit a lot of balls hard in the first game, just didn’t have much to show for it. In the second game, another really good arm. He was still hitting 96-97 there in the seventh inning. He had 25 walks in 34 innings coming in and only walked one today, walked Kendrick after the double, that was it. Wilcox rose to the occasion and pitched really well in the second game. I don’t think we quit, that we didn’t compete, it was just one of those games where he was just really good."

Meanwhile, Florida's starting pitcher, Jack Leftwich, saw the home team hit three home runs and surrendered eight runs on seven hits in five innings of work.

In game two, the Gators managed just two hits off UGA starter Cole Wilcox, who pitched a seven-inning complete game.

This is the first time Georgia has swept the Gators since 2006.

Florida will look to put this loss behind them and quick. With six games remaining the Gators are in jeopardy of missing the NCAA tournament.

“The biggest thing is, we talked about it before SEC play even started, we’ve run one road game in the league – the Thursday night game at LSU," said O'Sullivan. "We’ve got to avoid trying to get swept, we’ve got to win at least one on the road and we weren’t able to do that at Vanderbilt, Ole Miss or here. It’s one of the main reasons we’ve put ourselves in a tough position here.”

O'Sullivan and his men are set to return to the diamond on Tuesday for their final home stand. The Gators will host USF on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before a weekend series against Tennessee.