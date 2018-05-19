Florida baseball dropped their regular season finale on Saturday after losing game three to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, falling by the score of 13-6.

The Gators (41-15, 20-10 SEC) tied the game in the sixth inning following an RBI single from Austin Langworthy that scored Deacon Liput, but that would be as close as they would get.

Mississippi State (31-24, 15-15 SEC) would take the lead in the bottom half of the sixth and then exploded for six more runs in the eighth inning.

Jackson Kowar started the game for Florida and was beat up in his final regular season start. The junior went 5.2 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits while walking three.

Jordan Butler and Michael Byrne pitched the final 2.1 innings and allowed the remaining six runs.

Mississippi State used six pitchers in nine innings of work. Blake Smith was credited with the win, pitching 1.2 innings while only allowing a hit and striking out three.

Elijah MacNamee drove in six runs for the Bulldogs on three hits, including a three-run home-run in the first.

Jake Mangum had two hits and an RBI while Justin Foscue drove in two runs as well.

Deacon Liput had a strong day at the plate for Florida, recording a triple and a two-run homer in the second inning while reaching base four times in five plate appearances.

Cal Greenfield had a two-run home-run as well, while Austin Langworthy had two base hits with an RBI.

Florida will return to action on Wednesday as the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament.

The Gators' opponent has yet to be announced.