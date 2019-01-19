GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida basketball is looking to snap its two game losing streak on Saturday.

“Mentally, I’m not really sure where everybody is," said freshman guard Andrew Nembhard. "But I think we have a couple of positives we can build on and hopefully we can get some dubs in the future.”

It's been a rough season for Mike White's team. The Gators have been on the wrong side of close games, losing in the final minutes the last three out of the last four games.

"Mental toughness. Discipline. Preparation. It’s a combination of all those things," White told reporters on Friday. "Leadership, starting with me. Defensively, we’ve been — outside of the last four minutes of the first SEC games and the first game of the season — we’ve been elite. The last four minutes of the four SEC games we’re giving up almost 50 percent, I think right at 50 from 3.

"Offensively, we’re like one of 10 from 3 and something like 2-for-7 on layups and dunks. Not very good. Not very good."

“I think we just have to always play to win and not play not to lose in the clutch and make big plays when they matter," added. Nembhard. "We all see that the season could be quite different if we just closed out a couple of more games. I think that’s a positive for us and gives us a little confidence going into these next few games.

"I think it’s just s being confident and executing as well as we did in the whole game, in the last few minutes.”

White is also hoping Nembhard and his freshman class continue to gain new confidence with each passing game. With his veterans struggling, the Florida head coach has had to rely on his first year players, like Nembhard and Noah Locke.

"Our juniors and seniors make as many mistakes as our freshmen," said White. "I’ve gotta get better. Our seniors have to get better. Our juniors have to get better. Our freshmen have been terrific. They’re our most consistent guys.

"Noah Locke struggled defensively for the first time all year on ball screen coverage the other night. He came back yesterday and he was really, really sharp. He and Andrew Nembhard have to be on defensively or we’re very average defensively and it doesn’t give us a chance.”

Nembhard has started every game this season, and although the Gators coach has a lot of praise for the Canadian, White hopes the freshman guard can step into his role a bit more.

"I want him to be aggressive, I liked his aggressiveness the other night," said White about the freshman guard. "I think that this team has had, for the most part we’ve been tentative offensively. Under-aggressive, under confident, especially late in games. So I like that he wants it.

"He took one late-game as we were trying to allow our guys to play in transition to see what we could get before using one. I thought he had a pretty good one, before it was blocking by (Abdul) Ado, I mean my goodness. He made a great play, I didn’t see that coming. I thought Andrew was about to hit a big shot," added White. "So, I don’t want to slow him up at all. I want him, he was really shooting it well. We got in the gym this morning. He stayed after practice yesterday, got a bunch of shots. I want him to be just as aggressive and shoot a high percentage. That’s what he wants to, and I believe that’s gonna happen.”

Locke and Nembhard are two players that have had consistent minutes the last few games, however, fellow freshman Keyontae Johnson has only just started to make some big contributions - especially when the team lacked intensity.

" I thought he played hard from the jump. I think he controlled what he could control, had the correct approach from the tip, in practices leading into the game," said White about the freshman. "He’s been very good. He was really good coming back off the Christmas break, then he struggled a little bit. All these guys want to start and play 40 minutes. He hadn’t earned it. But the other day, of course, he was terrific. I think he’s playing well, playing harder and confident and making some good shots.”



Although the Gators are four games into their SEC schedule, White believes the team can still change their internal make up.

It's not too late to become a tougher side.

“I think there’s a possibility. It’s hard," said White. "It all depends on our team and how they’re playing, and unfortunately for us, and I’m sure other teams as well, when that ball goes through the net, you feel a little bit better about yourself. We’ve got some guys that once they hit a shot, their focus improves, their toughness in scenarios where their attention level changes. We preach about that to them because that’s not how we should play.”







