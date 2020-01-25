GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Maturity.

One team showed it and one didn't on Saturday, as the Gators fell to No. 1 Baylor 72-61.

“We wanted to start fast, they started faster than us but I think that’s where the experience comes in," said Baylor head coach Scott Drew said after the game. "We’ve got guys, a lot of guys that have been through the battles and wars and they don’t get rattled as easy as someone who hasn’t."

“This team has to learn that every possession is potentially the winning possession of the game. Every possession. That takes maturity and we’re an immature team right now,” Mike White said. “We’re nowhere near where we need to be a championship team.”

Florida had opportunities.

For the first five minutes of the game the Gators were in control against the top-ranked team in the country. The home side made seven of its 11 field goals and went three of five from three-point range, with Keyontae Johnson scoring the first seven points for UF. However, the Bears woke up and UF's opportunities started to slip away.

Once the visitors tied the game at 25, Drew's men took back momentum with a 15-4 run to end the half. The Gators missed nine of their last 10 field-goal attempts over the final 6:40 in that first half, and the Bears took an 11-point lead into the locker room.

"We had a lot of breakdowns on defense," said Johnson. "They saw all the open men we broke down on and hitting the open threes...I just feel like not everyone was accountable on the defensive end."

"I think it just changed the momentum of the game, not defending the glass at a high level," said White. "We got to our bench a little bit and didn't seem quite as confident offensively. I think they tightened up defensively too...I think they made the argument to be the best defensive team in the country."

The Gators did manage to cut down the lead into single digits in the second with an Omar Payne dunk, however, Baylor was just too disciplined.

The Bears out rebounded the Gators 37-26, recording 13 offensive rebounds.

“Speed, quickness, strength, aggressiveness, intensity, all of it,” White said when asked about Baylor’s rebounding. “Three go every time and sometimes four go. To me, it looks like they really embrace it.”

The last few games has seen White's men improve offensively, however, it seems this improvement has inadvertently caused this Gators side to to backtrack on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears came into the game shooting 34.6% from outside the arc. They finished shooting 47.4% this weekend, going 9-for-16 through 28 points, helping build a 19 point lead.

"Less focus," said guard Andrew Nembhard about Florida's recent problems defensively. "I think it's just we are not playing as hard as we need to play including myself. I think we need to understand that we need to play hard the whole game and not take plays out."

"I think there is a tendency if the ball is going in for us, there is a tendency to take a deep breath and relax and have the feeling that it's all good and that we are in a good place," said White. "The best teams, the Baylors of the world, they play with a level of tenaciousness defensively whether it's going or not.

"The more we can grow our bench defensively, the more we can hold our starters more accountable," added White. "Some of it is experience; some of it is at times playing a couple of guys that we rely on too heavily, extended minutes maybe too often...Thats on me, we need to evaluate."

Even with Baylor's one-sided performance, Florida still had a shot to make the game interesting. However, the Gators missed the front-end of a one-and-one three times in a row - if they made them, Florida could have feasibly cut into the Bears' lead to make it a four point game.

"To beat the No.1 team in the country, we have to make some of them," said White.

It all goes back to taking those opportunities.

It all comes to maturity.

"Not a lot of signs that we're making big steps with maturity, outside of offensive flow and confidence," said White. "I did think we had a few open looks and if we made those.. and if you made a few free throws and you score 70 against those guy,s which is pretty monumental against that defensive based on the numbers this year.. defensively though, we're just casual, we're soft.At times we lacked the discipline the best defenses like this one have.. thats what we're striving for.

"We have to get more mature."

Florida was led by Johnson's 20 points and five rebounds, while Nembhard added 16 points and eights assists.

This team lacks identity. It also still needs to grow up.

However, with the team heading into a lighter schedule, compared to the last week at least, they need to find that identity. They need to mature. .

The Gators (12-7, 4-2) returns to SEC play on Tuesday night against Mississippi State (12-7, 3-3).



