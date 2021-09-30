Gators basketball Television Schedule Set

All but one Gators’ non-conference home games, including the team’s season opener against Elon on Nov. 9, will air on either SEC Network or SEC Network. This exception is Florida’s marquee matchup against Florida State, which will air on ESPN on Nov. 14.

The Gators will play a pair of games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 22 and Nov. 24 against California and the winner of Ohio State/Seton Hall, both airing on Fox Sports 1.

UF has yet to announce the broadcast information for three non-conference matchups, against Oklahoma in Norman on Dec. 1 and for a pair of neutral site games against Maryland on Dec. 12 in Brooklyn and USF on Dec. 18 in Sunrise, Fla.

The SEC renewed its contract with ESPN, meaning that all of its conference games will be played on either the ESPN family of networks or on CBS.

Florida’s regular-season finale against Kentucky is scheduled for Mar. 5 on CBS, and a majority of UF’s conference games will be broadcast to a national audience on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

Gator Nation’s first chance to watch a new-look Florida team comes on Nov. 1, when UF will host Embry-Riddle. The game will air on SEC Network + and tip-off time is still to be determined.