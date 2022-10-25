Four Gators in the lineup finished in the top-25 with Yuxin Lin (T5), Quentin Debove (10th), Fred Biondi (T11) and John DuBois (19th).

WINDERMERE, Fla. - The Florida men's golf team battled Auburn on the final day of Isleworth Collegiate, with the Gators finishing runner-up to wrap up the fall season on Tuesday.

After entering yesterday 13 strokes back, Florida shot 10-under in round two and cut the lead to eight strokes heading into the final round. The Gators cut the Tigers lead to three strokes, but that was the closest they got as Auburn held on for the victory by 12 shots at 27-under.

Yuxin Lin started the UF push with a birdie on five and then an eagle on seven (par-5, 573 yards) to cut the deficit to six strokes. He was perfect on the front nine for the third consecutive day to combine for 9-under overall on the front. The senior finished with a 69 (-3) to place T5.

The Auburn lead trimmed to three shots with Fred Biondi's eagle on 10 (par-4, 409 yards). An All-American selection last season, he turned in a score of 68 (-4) with back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 to end T11.

Quentin Debove recorded his second top-10 finish of the fall in 10th shooting 4-under for the tournament. The Windermere native, John DuBois, was the fourth Gator in the lineup in the top-25 at 19th. Ricky Castillo (T61) rounded out the lineup.

Posting a career best finish, Matthew Kress finished T17. He shot 1-under and beat the next to closest individuals competing by 17 and 22 strokes.

Florida opens the spring season at the Sea Best Invitational (Jan. 30-31), an event Florida has won five times and to start last spring.



