Gators-Bears Set for Nonconference Matchup. Florida travels to Mercer on Wednesday GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 8 Florida lacrosse team hits the road to face the Mercer Bears on Wednesday in a midweek matchup.

Opening draw is slated for 3 p.m. at Five Star Stadium and fans that cannot attend can watch the game on ESPN+. This is the fourth meeting between these two teams, with Florida holding the 3-0 series advantage. The last time these two teams faced off was a season ago when Florida won the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament over Mercer 19-12 in Gainesville, Fla.

Two of the three meetings have taken place in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, while last season's meeting was the first in the regular season. The Gators have scored at least 19 goals in each meeting, including a 23-goal performance on May 14, 2021. Florida has held Mercer to an average of 7.33 goals per game, including two games with only allowing five goals scored.

Florida is coming off a 14-9 loss to then-No. 7 James Madison, while Mercer defeated Kennesaw State 20-9 in its last meeting.

Florida in the AAC

* Through eight games in the 2023 season, the Gators are ranked in the Top-5 in the league in eight categories:

* Points per game (1st | 20.25)

* Saves per game (2nd | 10.00)

* Save percentage (2nd | .491)

* Shot percentage (2nd | .475)

* Goals per game (2nd | 14.12)

* Assists per game (2nd | 6.12)

* Caused turnovers per game (3rd | 8.62)

* Draw controls per game (4th | 13.62)

* The following Gators are ranked in the Top-10 in the conference:

* Emma LoPinto

* Goals per game:4th | 2.75

* Points per game: 5th | 3.88

* Assists per game: 8th | 1.12

* Shots per game: 7th | 5.00

* Ashley Gonzalez

* Assists per game: 7th | 1.25

* Danielle Pavinelli

* Shots per game: 9th | 4.88

* Caused turnovers per game: 9th | 1.12

* Emily Heller

* Draw controls per game: 8th | 3.12

* Emily Diaz

* Draw controls per game: 9th | 3.00

* Sarah Reznick

* Save percentage: 2nd | .480

* Saves per game: 2nd | 8.88

* Goals against average: 5th | 11.65

* Groundballs per game: 7th | 2.00





Scouting the Bears

* Mercer comes in to Wednesday's game with an overall record of 5-1

* Shannon Urey is leading the way offensively with 26 points (25g, 1a), followed closely behind by Maddi Koury's 25 points (12g, 13a). Erin Degnan (14g, 4a), Chloe Schaeffer (10g, 4a) and Lyndsey Lewis (9g, 4a) have combined for 45 points through six games this season

* Erin Degnan has registered a team-high 34 draw controls, while Lyndsey Lewis has recorded 23 draws on the year. Kayla Soltys has come up with 18 draw controls victories in the first six games this year

* Defensively, the Bears have totaled 71 caused turnovers. Emma Pizza leads the way with 14, while Ainsley Malamala (9), Carmella Fischer (8) and Hannah Lind (7) have combined for 24 caused turnovers

* Emma Pizza and Carmella Fischer have tallied 18 and 11 groundballs, respectively

* In the cage, Kate Vanderlinde has seen 301 minutes, coming up with 41 saves and a .446 save percentage





100-Club

* The Gators have two athletes on the cusp of entering the 100-point club this season after three players have already hit the mark in the 2023 campaign

* Paisley Eagan is at 87 career points, with 86 of them coming while she has donned the Orange & Blue (one point at Boston College prior to transferring)

* Emily Heller is currently at 76 career points to round out the Gators on a quest to hit the milestone





Quick Facts

* Gators head coach Amanda O'Leary is the 6th winningest active Division I coach with her .754 winning percentage in 28 seasons (370-121, .754). O'Leary has the 3rd most wins of active Division I coaches with 370 wins. O'Leary is 208-56 (.788) all-time at the University of Florida

* When scoring at least 14 goals, the Gators are 171-2 in program history

* Streaking: Sarah Reznick has recorded a save in 59-straight games, a new program record

* Streaking: Danielle Pavinelli has registered a point in 33-straight games and a goal in 31-straight games (tied for the fourth-longest streak)

* Streaking: Emily Heller had recorded a draw control in 31-straight games, the third-longest streak in program history





Series Information - No. 8 Florida at Mercer Bears | 2023 season: 5-1, 0-0 Big South





* This is the fourth meeting between the Gators and the Bears

* Florida leads series 3-0

* Home: 2-0 | Away: 1-0 | Neutral: 0-0

* Last Meeting: May 22, 2022 | Gainesville, Fla. | NCAA First Round | W, 19-12