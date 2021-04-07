GatorsTerritory - Gators beat FAMU 10-0

Nathan Hickey couldn't remember if he'd ever had a walk-off hit in his lifetime, which would make his single in the bottom of the seventh his first, even if it's not going to be remembered in the same regard as Austin Langworthy's walk off to send the Gators to Omaha in 2018.

"It wasn't a true walk-off, like bottom of the ninth, two outs, walk-off," Hickey said. "But it was a walk-off. It was fun getting the last hit of the game. (Langworthy) beat me. That's not the same kind of walk-off. Not even close."

He may not have etched himself into Florida Gator lore, but he'll take a 4-5, 3 RBI

FAMU and Florida decided to play with a 10-run rule after 7 innings on Wednesday. FAMU has four conference games scheduled for this weekend and might be forced to play a doubleheader on Friday because of inclement weather later in the weekend. Florida, too, will be leaving and bussing 10 hours to Knoxville at 8:00 am on Thursday,

The Gators sent freshman Timmy Manning to the mound to make just his second career start. Manning struck out the first two batters of the game but allowed a two out walk. He'd get out of the inning with another strikeout but two out walks became a theme.



Florida got on the board first with a three-run blast off Jud Fabian's bat, it's the first ball to reach Hull Road, which sits well beyond the bullpen in left field. Manning took the three-run cushion and quickly got two outs in the second but walked two more before getting out of the inning. Manning would walk six batters with two outs in the first three inning, all while slipping out of trouble like Harry Houdini could slip out of a straight jacket.

The Gators added two more runs in the second inning. Cal Greenfield singled and Jacob Young was hit by a pitch. Hickey brought both home with a double down the right field line.

Florida added one run in the sixth and then four more in the bottom of the seventh to finish off the seven inning win.