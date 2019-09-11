GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It has not been easy for Florida Gators defensive back Shawn Davis.

After making nine appearances on special teams for Jim McElwain during the 2017 season, an injury derailed his sophomore season, holding him out for the first month of the 2019 season.

Although he made an impact at times when he was on the field during his last nine games, Davis didn’t have the confidence that he possesses now.

“Well his problem was he was afraid to not make a play, so he would quit before he got in position to make a play, and that was his biggest issue,” expressed Gators safeties coach Ron English. “So we just constantly talked about finishing plays and he’s done a good job of that the first two games, we’ll see. For me, these kids, it’s week to week, man. This thing is week to week.”

Throughout the first two games of the 2019 season, Davis has made his presence known on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team with six tackles during the Gators 45-0 pounding on UT-Martin.

The South Florida notably exploded into the backfield to make a tackle for a five-yard loss on the opening play behind the line of scrimmage.

With the help of English and the coaching staff, it is apparent that Davis is rising to the occasion. After the win over the Skyhawks, Davis credited English with his confidence returning.

“A lot of conversations, man. I can’t remember all those conversations, but, you know, the players make the decisions to do what they’re going to do,” explained English. “So just basically we just kept coaching him, he got better. Hopefully he keeps getting better. But I could see watching him he had confidence issues. So, you do what you have to do to build that, but the real way you build that is performance out here. You get them to perform out here and all of a sudden, make a couple plays on Saturday and then all of a sudden, but he’s got talent.”

Davis' teammates have noticed a change.

“For Shawn, last year was our first time with [defensive coordinator Todd] Grantham, " said UF wide receiver Josh Hammond. "Now that’s he’s been through a full complete year, he’s definitely a lot more comfortable. He knows the in’s and out’s of the defense, he can tell you where everybody’s going so I think for anybody being a second year player in this program, you get a little more comfortable, you’re able to play a little faster and execute at a little higher level.”

With the brunt of the SEC schedule about to start, it’s apparent that the Gators will rely on Davis to be more of a playmaker and leader.

“I feel like the confidence boost that came from that was, they saw something in me that I didn’t really see in myself,” said Davis. “It made me feel like ‘Oh, since they see it in me, I have to play to a higher level.

“It feels good to me, knowing I’ve been working hard. Now it’s starting to pay off, staying healthy more and just trying to overcome some of the things I have overcome.”



