Mike White and the Florida Gators earned a much-need victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers Tuesday 66-56 in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

After a fast start, the game flipped with six minutes left in the half. Florida held a 30-18 lead. By 16 minutes left in the game, West Virginia took the lead 31-30. However, the Gators regained their confidence, going on a 17-2 run of their own.

The Mountaineers went on a small run in the last few minutes, but it wasn’t enough to come back. It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and Florida was able to pull it out over a solid West Virginia team.

For most of the season, the issues have primarily been on defense when the Gators struggle, but against the Mountaineers, they went ice cold for long stretches of the game and it seemed like every basket was hard to come by for most of the game.

Luckily, West Virginia experienced the same troubles, and Florida turned them over 21 times.

KeVaughn Allen led the way for the Gators with 19 points on 5-13 shooting along with four boards and three assists.

Freshman Andrew Nembhard was a good floor leader tonight as well running the offense and finishing with six assists. As a team, the Gators finished going 16-48 (33%) and 6-21 (29%) from three.

The story of the game Tuesday though was on defense. West Virginia entered averaging 86 pints per game. At halftime they only had 27 points, and by the final buzzer they only scored 56.

Defense is all about effort and communication in basketball. The Gators hold both of those qualities, but so far this season it has only been in spurts.

What we have seen this season is when the offense is rolling and they are knocking down shots, the energy bleeds into the defense. But if the offense is stagnant, the defense takes a serious dip.

Florida came out firing on all cylinders defensively against the Mountaineers in the first half, but after the first 15 or so minutes, it took a dip and the Mountaineers started to catch up.

But midway through the second half, the Gators found their mojo again and shut down the Mountaineers while Allen led the way for the Gators offensively.

This was a great win and a much-needed one at that. There is still plenty to work on, but the defense looked better than ever tonight and the offense was able to execute in spurts.

The Gators came into the Classic 4-3 and on an up and down season. The win over the Mountaineers provides a nice early-season victory and will help later on the road.

Next up, Florida (5-3) will face off against Michigan State (7-2) at noon this Saturday.