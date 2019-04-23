GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Twenty four runs, 34 base hits, two grand slams and three hours and forty-thee minutes of baseball. It took that much to determine a winner between Florida and Florida Atlantic.

The Gators and Owls played a back and forth contest, trading the lead four times over the course of nine innings

In the end, it was FAU who came out on top. The Owls, down 11-9 entering the top of the ninth, pushed four runs across the plate in the final frame to hold off Florida, picking up the 13-11 win.

The loss dropped the Gators to 26-17 overall.

“The bottom line is we have to throw the ball across the plate,” head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “I think there were two or three instance where we gave up rebound runs.”

The Florida pitching rotation allowed 13 hits and walked 11 batters on the night, nullifying the 21 hit performance from the Gator bats.

“It’s unfortunate that we haven’t figured out yet how to throw the ball across the plate, but it’s part of the process to learn to get better. I mean I wish it could speed up, I wish it would happen quicker but, at the end of the day, we’re at where we’re at right now,” O’Sullivan said.

Both teams combined to use 14 different pitchers, none of whom went more than three innings.

The Owls were the first ones to put a crooked number up on the scoreboard. Francisco Urbaez laced a single to right field with no outs in the first inning that scored Eric Rivera to make it 1-0 FAU.

Florida answered though in the bottom of the second. Three straight singles from Brady Smith, Kendrick Calilao and Jacob Young tied up the game at 1-1. Young sent a single to center field and Smith came around from second to plate the run.

Two batters later, the bases were loaded for Austin Langworthy. The junior outfielder took an 0-2 pitch from FAU relief pitcher Dylan O’Connell for a ride over the right field wall for a grand slam. That made it 5-1 Florida and was Langworthy’s sixth home run of the season.

“It was a slider, it was an 0-2 slider that he hung,” Langworthy said. “He hung it and I did what I should have done with it.”

The Gator pitching staff gifted FAU a trio of runs in the top of the fourth to bring the Owls back into the game. After starter Nolan Crisp allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach base, David Luethje entered to relieve him.

Luethje then proceeded to allow runs on a balk, wild pitch and a passed ball that brought FAU to within one run, 5-4.

Crisp finished the game going three-plus innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits while walking two and

Wil Dalton added some padding in the bottom of the frame, belting a two-run home run off the right-field scoreboard that re-extended the Gator lead to 7-4.

However, FAU used a long-bomb of their own to snatch the lead from the Gators. Luethje allowed a pair of base runners to begin the fifth inning and was quickly replaced by Christian Scott. Scott then proceeded to load the bases with Bobby Morgensen coming to the plate.

Morgenson crushed a first pitch fastball from Scott well over the right field scoreboard for a grand slam. Morgensen’s blast made it 8-7 Owls.

Florida scratched a run across in the bottom of the frame to draw even. Christian Flint singled to lead-off the inning. Langworthy then drove in his fifth run of the night, hitting a triple to right field that scored Flint to make it 8-8.

It wasn’t until the seventh inning that the tie was broken. Once again, it was Langworthy that came in clutch. Jacob Young and Flint began the inning with back-to-back singles that put runners on the corners.

Langworthy then came to the plate and delivered. He sent a chopping into right field that brought Young home and gave the Gators a 9-8 lead. It was Langworthy’s third hit of the night and sixth RBI, giving him 27 on the season.

Langworthy finished the night at the plate going 3-4 with two walks.

Dalton then added an insurance run, grounding into a 6-4-3 double play that allowed Flint to score from third and make it 10-8.

FAU didn’t go down without a fight though. The Owls made it a one run game in the top of the eighth, scoring a run on Morgensen’s ground out to first that allowed Andru Summerall to score and shrink the lead to 10-9.

It became 11-9 in the bottom of the frame. Cory Acton reached base with a double and was driven in by Calilao’s single to left field.

That extra run proved to be necessary.

Langworthy was moved to the mound to finish the game in the ninth and was shelled by the Owl hitting. Langworthy walked the lead off batter Gunnar Lambert and it went downhill from there.

Richie Nizza slapped a pinch hit single to left field that allowed Lambert to score and make it 11-10. A batter later, FAU tied it. Joe Montes blasted a triple to right-center field, bringing in Nizza from first to the plate.

The Owls took the lead two batters later when Pedro Pages ripped a single to left field that scored a pair of runs and made it 13-11.

“It’s extremely frustrating and something that shouldn’t happen,” Langworthy said.“Especially frustrating for me, I come into the ninth up two runs and give up however many runs I gave up.”

The Gators were unable to manage anything in the ninth inning and left the diamond defeated.

“Offense is not our issue,” O’Sullivan said.“Probably more impressive we made no errors tonight in a long, long game with a lot of walks. I don’t know what the silver lining is, if we continue to swing the bat good and playing good defense, if we can get a couple guys to step up on the mound.”

Every Gator starter had a base hit on the evening, eight of which had multiple base hits.

Dalton had a pair of hits and two RBI’s, while both Young and Flint went 3-5.

Florida will look to rebound in SEC play this weekend as the Gators host Kentucky.

The series starts on Friday night at 6:30pm.







