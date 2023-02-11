Florida was led by sophomore Sam Roe's career-high three hits and four RBI in the win.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida softball team opened up the 2023 season with a 11-2 (5 Inning) win over Boston University Friday evening at the USF Softball Stadium.

The Gators (1-0) drove in 11 runs on nine hits and were led at the plate by sophomore Sam Roe who went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI to hand the Terriers (3-1) their first loss of the year.

Following Roe's lead at the plate was fellow sophomore Kendra Falby (2-for-3), Charla Echols (1-for-2), Skylar Wallace (1-for-2), Reagan Walsh (1-for-3) and Katie Kistler (1-for-2). Falby and Echols accounted for a pair of RBI each, while Wallace belted the first home run of the year.

In the circle, Rylee Trlicek (1-0) turned in 4 2/3 innings to earn her first win of the season. The Hallettsville, Texas native allowed four hits and two runs, only one earned, on just 59 total pitches. Graduate transfer Samantha Bender entered the game with two outs in the top of the 5th inning to close out the game with a fly out to right field.

Florida opened the scoring in the 1st inning of play when Echols blistered a 3-1 offering from Boston's starter to center field for an RBI double. Falby scored on the play from second base to put the Orange & Blue on top 1-0.

The Terriers evened the score 1-1 in the top of the 2nd inning on an RBI fielder's choice on the infield.

However, the tie didn't last long as the Gators broke open the game with a seven-run bottom of the 2nd inning to take an 8-1 lead. Roe sparked the rally with a single that dropped inside the right field line, Longley walked and Kistler loaded the bases with one out on a single to center.

The runs poured in shortly after as Falby drove in two on a single up the middle, Echols pushed another across via a hit-by-pitch, Walsh plated two more after the BU right fielder committed an error and Roe capped it off with a two-RBI single to right field.

The Gators closed out the game with a bang as Wallace led off the bottom of the 4th inning with her first home run of the year and Roe belted a two-run home run later in the frame after Walsh reached on a single to center field that pushed the score out to 11-1.

The Terriers attempted to climb back into the game but only managed to plate one run in the top of the 5th inning of play to close down the lead to 11-2.

Florida returns to action Saturday with a pair of games against Boston College at 11:30 a.m. and Illinois State at 2 p.m. The doubleheader can be listened to live on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.

Notables:

* Florida improved to 3-1 all-time over Boston University with tonight's 11-2 win.

* It's the first run-rule victory over the Terriers in program history.

* The Gators improved to 26-1 in season opening games.

* Sam Roe achieved a career-high three hits and four RBI in the Gators season-opening win over Boston University.

* Skylar Wallace and Sam Roe both hit home runs in the bottom of the 4th inning of play.