Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Stewart Reese is reuniting with Dan Mullen and John Hevesy.

Florida’s third-year coach and his longtime co-offensive coordinator landed one of the top grad transfers on the market Saturday, as Reese decided to join the Gators after three years as an MSU starter. The news was first reported by Jason Higdon.

Reese played for Mullen and Hevesy, his position coach and primary recruiter, his first two years at MSU, starting 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He made 34 careers starts as a right tackle and right guard before entering the transfer portal Thursday.

Reese's experience and familiarity with Mullen's offense will bolster Florida’s offensive line, which has suffered some attrition over the past two years and struggled last season with run blocking. His younger brother, David Reese, is a linebacker for the Gators.