{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 19:12:23 -0600') }}

Gators boost their standing with priority target in the class of 2021

Corey Bender
@Corey_Bender

Longtime 2021 Gators target, Ahmari Harvey, had been eyeing a return trip to the Swamp for a number of weeks and ultimately ended up staying true to his word as well.

Tabbed as one of UF's top priorities in next year's class, especially in-state, Harvey is accustomed to what Dan Mullen is constructing in Gainesville and has already logged several campus visits to show for it, including one for Saturday's talent-rich junior day.

As expected, safeties coach Ron English prioritized the Tallahassee native for much of Saturday afternoon, showcasing not only film but also an outline of how he could make a significant splash early and often.

