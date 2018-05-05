Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-05 14:20:17 -0500') }} football

Gators' Brian Johnson extends offer to Texas-based 2020 OT

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has already made appearances at a number of schools in the Lone Star State, and continued that trend on Friday afternoon after dropping off a scholarship of...

{{ article.author_name }}