 GatorsTerritory - Gators bringing two players to SEC Media Days
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 14:11:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators bringing two players to SEC Media Days

Nick de la Torre
Staff
SEC Media Days is less than a week away and we now know who will be representing the Florida Gators on Monday, July 19.

Dan Mullen will bring seniors Zachary Carter and Ventrell Miller to the annual football kickoff in Birmingham, Alabama. Typically each school would bring three student-athletes to the event but with COVID restrictions in place, there will only be two from each school with their head coach.

Carter appeared in all 12 games last season making 11 starts. He led the Gators with 5.0 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, in addition to recovering a fumble and returning it for a touchdown.

Miller battled through injuries in 2020 but still played in 11 games with 10 starts. He led the team with 88 tackles and added on 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Miller was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after Ole Miss game where he collected 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack.

2021 SECMD Student-Athletes 
Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior

Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tenessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

Daevion Davis, DL, Junior
{{ article.author_name }}