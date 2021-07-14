Gators bringing two players to SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days is less than a week away and we now know who will be representing the Florida Gators on Monday, July 19.

Dan Mullen will bring seniors Zachary Carter and Ventrell Miller to the annual football kickoff in Birmingham, Alabama. Typically each school would bring three student-athletes to the event but with COVID restrictions in place, there will only be two from each school with their head coach.

Carter appeared in all 12 games last season making 11 starts. He led the Gators with 5.0 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, in addition to recovering a fumble and returning it for a touchdown.

Miller battled through injuries in 2020 but still played in 11 games with 10 starts. He led the team with 88 tackles and added on 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. Miller was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after Ole Miss game where he collected 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack.