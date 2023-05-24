The Florida-Georgia game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs announced Wednesday that the schools have exercised the option to play their annual rivalry game in Jacksonville during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The most recent game agreement, which secured the matchup in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, outlined an option to extend the rivalry game in the neutral site the following two seasons as long as the two schools notified the City of Jacksonville prior to June 30, 2023. The schools are formally notifying the city this week.

"The City of Jacksonville has been an historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football," Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said. "We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons."

"We are pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025," said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks. "We look forward to discussions that I'm sure will continue over the next couple years exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond. We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the City of Jacksonville."

"Jacksonville has been the proud home of the Georgia-Florida game since 1933," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. "We are excited to welcome back the thousands of Dawgs and Gators to Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025. I want to thank the University of Georgia and University of Florida for their continued faith and investment in our city."

A staple October tradition, the Florida-Georgia game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933 with the exception of the 1994 and 1995 seasons during the construction of TIAA Bank Field. The Gators and the Bulldogs are currently slated to meet on Oct. 28 for this year's matchup.





