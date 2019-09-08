GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Football can be a selfish game with players wanting individual clout rather than reaching team goals.

The Florida wide receivers are a different breed, however.

"You know it’s gonna be some games you come out you might not have a catch, might be some games you come out you have one catch," said wide receiver Van Jefferson. "As long as we execute man and keep moving on, it doesn’t matter. Whoever’s catching it, they’re gonna have a good game so I mean we don’t look at that but tonight feels good.”

The Gators offense boasted 543 yards of total offense in the team’s 45-0 shut-out victory.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks elevated his play from week zero, showing his ability to get the ball out quickly against an unorthodox 3-3-5 defense.

Florida’s run-blocking scheme has been inconsistent in the first two games of the season, forcing Franks to make plays by giving the rock to his speedy playmakers.

Franks finished the game 25-of-27 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns, throwing 15 consecutive completions and becoming the third player to do so behind Chris Leak in 2005 and Steve Spurrier in 1966.

“I try to take what defense gives me,” explained Franks. “Throw the ball deep every time, and make it incomplete, that wouldn’t be smart. I try to take what the defense gives me, whether that’s short here and then a deep ball there. I just try to continually get better at it. I try to do it every single day for coach (Dan) Mullen and Coach (Brian) Johnson. They do a great job of coaching me and the rest of the quarterbacks. Emory (Jones) did great, Kyle (Trask) got in and did really good. It’s a testament to those guys, how much they stay on us as coaches and we’re willing to learn. Every single day we come into the program.”

The Gators offense wouldn’t have been able to explode for 543 yards of total offense if it wasn’t for Franks and his ability to get the ball into the playmakers hands. The redshirt junior quarterback had 25 of his completions caught by 11 different receivers in the game with wide receiver Trevon Grimes leading the team in catches with five for 56 yards, averaging just over 11 yards per reception.

Redshirt senior Van Jefferson led the team in yards with 94 on four catches and one touchdown, while redshirt freshman Jacob Copeland saw some action, receiving his first touchdown pass from back-up quarterback Kyle Trask.

It is not secret that the Gators have a very talented wide receiver group, and each of them know, their number can be called at any time.

“I feel like before we come to a game, we have a game plan,” explained Grimes. “Last week’s game plan was how they were going to run the ball on the throw. When our time comes, like I said last week, our time is going to come and we are going to perform. The receivers are going to have their moment to shine. I feel like tonight we reached a point in our offense where all receivers were doing very well. Like I said Van had catches, Tyrie (Cleveland) had catches. Cope scored. I had catches. Everyone had catches. We all went out there and did our thing. We are just going to build on that.”

Grimes was left without a touchdown during the home opener, but helped put the Gators in great field position on numerous occasions, coming up with a third down catch that helped keep Florida’s offense on the field during one drive.

Despite coming up short twice in the ball game, you could find Grimes and his teammates displaying camaraderie amongst the wide receiver position group and team throughout the game.

“It was right there,” expressed Grimes. “We were actually all talking about that and they felt like there was something pulling me back. They didn’t want me to get in the end zone. But like I said my brothers scored. Tyrie, Copeland, and Van all scored, so I am just as happy. Like I said, right when they celebrated all the receivers were probably the first one down there. We do a lot. We go through a lot. We practice hard and when our time comes, it feels good to celebrate.”



