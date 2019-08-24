ORLANDO, Fla.-- In a game that featured five lead changes, mental mistakes and plenty of missed tackles, Florida was able to sneak away a win.

Dan Mullen's side turned over the ball four times to beat the Canes 24-20 in the first game of the year. However, it did not start well for the Gators.

Florida's defense just did not have an answer for Dan Enos play-calling on the first drive. Miami moved down the field 56-yards before Ventrell Miller stopped the momentum. The linebacker prevented a touchdown with a big sack, forcing a 3rd-and-17. Miami had to settle for a field goal.

The Gators offense looked like they were set to answer with a three-and-out, until a fake punt sent Tommy Townsend running. The punter rushed for six yards and the first down.

Feleipe Franks and the offense took advantage of that trick play. Franks found Kadarius Toney and the Alabama native made something out of nothing. The receiver dashed to the endzone, shedding a few tackles, helped by a Jean Delance block, to record the go ahead 66-yard touchdown.

The Florida defense kept the Canes offense at bay, however, the Gators offense stuttered.

Miami forces two quick turnovers but only managed three points. The Gators had an opportunity.

However, the Canes bounced back in the second quarter. With about a minute left in the half, Kyree Campbell and James Houston missed their respective tackles, while CJ Henderson went for a strip, allowing DeeJay Dallas to run for a 40-yard gain - that would set up a 25-yard touchdown reception by Jordan Bevin, after another missed tackle, this time by safety Jeawon Taylor.

The Canes would take a 13-7 lead into the break.

Gators started the second half with a life line. Evan McPherson connected with a 27-yard field goal to put the game within three.

However, it was a special teams play that gave Mullen's men hope.

Miami's Jeff Thomas fumbled the punt return and Van Jefferson is right there to scoop it up. Florida took advantage with Franks connecting with Lamical Perine for the go ahead touchdown.

However, the Canes' offense answered back quickly with a 50-yard run by Dallas, retaking the lead with 14:15 left in the game.

But one Miami missed field goal later and the Gators still had a chance.

Franks found Josh Hammond for a big 65-yard reception, which set up a Franks touchdown run. Florida took the 24-20 lead with just over eight minutes to play.

GAME BALL: Ventrell Miller earns our game ball on Saturday. The linebacker recorded two sacks and led the team with six tackles (four solo) and two for a loss.

WHATS NEXT: The Gators will have the week off before they open up their home slate against Tennessee Martin. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.



