Gators Cap Off All-America Honors with Four Nods From D1Baseball. Seven different Gators collected 2023 All-America honors from at least one publication.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Four members of the Florida baseball team received 2023 All-America honors from D1Baseball on Thursday afternoon in first baseman/designated hitter Jac Caglianone (First Team), outfielder Wyatt Langford (First Team), shortstop Josh Rivera (Second Team) and starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep (Second Team).

D1Baseball's list represents the final All-America announcement of the offseason. With Thursday's news, Waldrep secured his first All-America honor of the 2023 campaign after being named a 2022 Third Team All-American by D1Baseball one year ago. Langford is also one of six players to repeat as a D1Baseball All-American.

Outside of Waldrep, the other three newly-minted 2023 D1Baseball All-Americans previously received recognition from at least one other publication this season. Caglianone and Langford are now officially Unanimous First Team All-Americans, while Rivera received an All-America nod from all five major publications (three Second Team, two Third Team).

Additionally, Brandon Neely was honored as a Second Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association while Cade Fisher and Cade Kurland were named Freshman All-Americans by Perfect Game.

In total, seven different Gators were recognized as 2023 All-Americans or Freshman All-Americans.

A complete list of Florida's 2023 All-Americans by publication can be found below.

2023 D1Baseball All-Americans

Jac Caglianone DH – First Team

Wyatt Langford OF – First Team

Josh Rivera SS – Second Team

Hurston Waldrep SP – Second Team

2023 Baseball America All-Americans

Jac Caglianone DH – First Team

Wyatt Langford OF – First Team

Josh Rivera SS – Third Team

2023 ABCA/Rawlings All- Americans

Jac Caglianone UT – First Team

Wyatt Langford OF – First Team

Josh Rivera SS – Second Team

2023 NCBWA All-Americans

Jac Caglianone 1B – First Team

Wyatt Langford OF – First Team

Brandon Neely RP – Second Team

Josh Rivera, SS – Third Team

2023 Perfect Game All- Americans

Jac Caglianone UT – First Team

Wyatt Langford OF – First Team

Josh Rivera INF – Second Team

Cade Fisher– Freshman Team

Cade Kurland– Freshman Team





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)