Kaiir Elam may have only started a few games this season, but the Gators freshman has already left his mark.

The first year Gator was named to the Freshman All-SEC Defensive Team by the Southeastern Conference's coaches.

"Elam’s a guy that has come on and been really productive for us," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said prior to the Florida State contest. "We knew he was a good player, but you never know how freshmen are going to be. I think he’s really developed into being a really good player. I think if you take where he was at, say Week 1 here til now, he’s done a really good job of being coachable. I would say those two guys probably stick out to me the most. But as a general rule, I think all our guys have done a good job of getting better in the areas we coach them to be where they are now.”

Elam played in all 12 games for Florida, starting four of those games (UT Martin, Towson, Missouri and Florida State). Elam is tallied nine tackles and two picks in his first campaign.

His first interception came against UT-Martin and his second followed just one week later against Kentucky.

Elam slowly earned his way on the starting line up after Marco Wilson was moved to nickel.

"How much he’s been able to pick up on what’s going on," said Wilson on what has impressed him about the freshman. "Usually as a freshman it can be tough. Not all freshmen can go in and learn a college playbook coming out of high school adjust to the speed of the game and he’s doing just fine.

“Really he just works hard in practice and transitions to the game. When plays come for him to make, he makes them.”

"He is getting a lot more comfortable," said safety Trey Dean. " I think you can contribute that to Marco and CJ [Henderson]. He’s pretty much, they took him under their wings and he tries to follow in their footsteps. I think they’re setting a great example for him.”

Elam and the Gators are back in action on Dec. 30, when UF plays in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Virginia.



