GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Marco Wilson is eager to return to the field.

“I’m really excited to get back out there," said the Gators corner. "I didn’t have much say in what I could do on the field last year so I can go out there and change that now. It’s a great opportunity to go back out there Saturday.”

Wilson was forced to watch from the sidelines last season after suffering a torn ACL in the second week of the season.

The South Florida native dug deep and was back running by the winter. Wilson's work ethic has allowed him to feel ready for the upcoming season.

Although many of his teammates have yet to watch Miami film, Wilson dedicated a lot of his time to watching the Hurricanes.

“I’ve been looking at the film all summer," said Wilson. "I don’t have much film on him [Miami quarterback Jarren Williams] and the scheme that they’re running so I’ve been watching old stuff and trying to get their offense on my mind.”

Miami head coach Manny Diaz brought in a new offensive coordinator ,Dan Enos, this offseason. Wilson has been relying on old Arkansas film to see how an Enos offense would run.

“It’s pretty complicated right now to explain but from what I see they like a lot of in breaking routes, pro sets. I’ve still got to watch some more.”

After months of film study and rehab, Wilson is ready to step up and perform for his teammates, even if it means taking every snap.

“I had to deal with that a couple times my freshman year," he said. "It’s nothing new to me. I go into the game and I’m willing to do anything for my team. If I have to go in 100 snaps I’ll do that. Whatever’s going to help us do a win.”

The Gators secondary does have depth concerns after CJ McWilliams' season-ending injury and John Huggins' dismissal. However, due to the group's versatility Wilson is not too worried about the numbers.

“Right now it can be really good," said Wilson about the Florida secondary. "We have some guys that have experience like CJ [Henderson] Trey [Dean] and me and young guys that haven’t. I think if the older guys can bring these guys along on to our path that we’ll be unstoppable.”

Wilson admits he has yet to watch back last year's Kentucky game - the day he was hurt.

He may watch it prior to the Gators' game against the Wildcats in a few weeks, however, Wilson is simply just trying to move forward.

“I’m past that.," said Wilson. "I’m not really focused on that. I think if I go into that game thinking what happened last year I might go into it with too much emotion and it may take me off my assignment. That’s out of my head. I’m just focusing on beating them and playing my assignment that game and dominating that team.”

But first it's Miami.

“I’m sure it’ll be an emotional game but we can’t let that take our focus of what we need to take care of on the field.”