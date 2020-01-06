Marco Wilson has made his decision and he will return to Florida in 2020.

The Gators cornerback made the announcement season on Monday afternoon.

"I will be returning to the University of Florida for another year," Wilson wrote on twitter. "Our team has a lot of goals that we are still working to accomplish and I would love to be a part of that experience. I cannot wait to get back to work with my brothers for this upcoming season."

After missing his sophomore season with an ACL injury, Wilson returned in 2019 and finished the regular season with 34 tackles, three interceptions, one pass break up, and one quarterback hurry.