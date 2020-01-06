Gators CB Marco Wilson will return next season
Marco Wilson has made his decision and he will return to Florida in 2020.
The Gators cornerback made the announcement season on Monday afternoon.
"I will be returning to the University of Florida for another year," Wilson wrote on twitter. "Our team has a lot of goals that we are still working to accomplish and I would love to be a part of that experience. I cannot wait to get back to work with my brothers for this upcoming season."
After missing his sophomore season with an ACL injury, Wilson returned in 2019 and finished the regular season with 34 tackles, three interceptions, one pass break up, and one quarterback hurry.
Although Wilson has decided to stay at Florida, the Gators are set to lose cornerback CJ Henderson to the NFL Draft after the South Florida native decided to leave early to go pro. Henderson's departure is a big loss, however, Wilson is set to anchor a secondary unit filled with talent - talent like Kaiir Elam, Chester Kimbrough, Trey Dean and Jaydon Hill.
Wilson told Gators Territory after Florida's win over Virginia in the Orange Bowl that he sees this program moving in the right direction in 2020.
"Just see us heading to the playoffs eventually and just going for a national title," he said. "It's definitely exciting considering I came in to this program and we were weak my first year. It was just upsetting because growing up watching the Florida Gators, they were the real deal. I'm just happy to see us getting back to that and also being a part of it."