GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football players continue to receive post season honors after Trey Dean was named to the Coaches Freshman All-SEC team on Thursday.

Earlier int he week, three Gators were picked to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference and the Coaches All-SEC teams: Jachai Polite was named first-team, while Martez Ivey picked for the second-team honors on both lists, and CJ Henderson was selected on the Coaches All-SEC second-team.

Dean stepped up in big way for the Gators this fall. The first year playmaker was named fifth on the depth chart in the spring, however, through effort and injuries, moved up the depth chart in September - after coming in for sophomore corner Marco Wilson, who suffered an ACL tear again Kentucky.

Dean played in all of Florida's 12 games this season, starting in eight games. He is second on the team with six pass breakups and has also recorded 22 tackles and one interception (against Florida State).

Florida has had a freshman picked for all-conference honors every year since 2006.

