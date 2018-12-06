Ticker
Gators CB Trey Dean Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football players continue to receive post season honors after Trey Dean was named to the Coaches Freshman All-SEC team on Thursday.

Earlier int he week, three Gators were picked to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference and the Coaches All-SEC teams: Jachai Polite was named first-team, while Martez Ivey picked for the second-team honors on both lists, and CJ Henderson was selected on the Coaches All-SEC second-team.

Dean stepped up in big way for the Gators this fall. The first year playmaker was named fifth on the depth chart in the spring, however, through effort and injuries, moved up the depth chart in September - after coming in for sophomore corner Marco Wilson, who suffered an ACL tear again Kentucky.

Dean played in all of Florida's 12 games this season, starting in eight games. He is second on the team with six pass breakups and has also recorded 22 tackles and one interception (against Florida State).

Florida has had a freshman picked for all-conference honors every year since 2006.

Here is the complete list:

OFFENSE

TE

Daniel Parker, Missouri


OL

Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Cade Mays, Georgia

Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina

Ben Brown, Ole Miss


WR

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Seth Williams, Auburn


QB

Justin Fields, Georgia


RB

JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

*Tyler Badie, Missouri

*JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M


AP

JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M


DEFENSE

DL

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M


LB

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

*Jacquez Jones, Ole Miss

*Eyabi Anoma, Alabama

*DeAndre Square, Kentucky


DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Trey Dean III, Florida


SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Seth Small, Texas A&M


P

Jake Camarda, Georgia


RS

JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M

