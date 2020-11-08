Florida coach Dan Mullen didn’t take a page from Urban Meyer’s book to get the Gators ready for their top-10 showdown Saturday against UGA.

Meyer made rivalry games “a huge deal” during his coaching career, bringing in motivational speakers, playing the opposing team’s fight song at practice and putting the score from the previous year throughout the facilities, as well as other bulletin-board material.

Mullen had a different approach to this year’s Georgia game.

“We didn’t talk about the losing streak at all,” Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter said following Florida’s first win over the Bulldogs since 2016. “Since day one, everyone was laser focused.”

Mullen kept the focus on his team and not UGA, the streak or the significance of the game. What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained, and he didn’t need to put any added pressure on his players.

“Our guys knew it was going to be a big game,” Mullen said. “We just kind of left it at that. We didn't put more on this game than other games in the week of practice.

“To be honest with you, I think we kind of really downplayed it a little bit in that way. Let’s just take care of our business the right way.”

The Gators got off on the wrong foot in Jacksonville, falling behind 14-0 early. Quarterback Kyle Trask and the offense responded with 38 first-half points — the most UF has ever scored in a half against Georgia — and set multiple school and SEC records Saturday.

After giving up 136 yards on the Bulldogs’ first two touchdown drives, Florida’s defense held them to 141 yards on their 13 remaining possessions with seven punts, five three-and-outs, three interceptions and just one score.

“It feels great, obviously, winning this big-time game,” Mullen said afterward. “We’re at the midpoint of the season, we’re in first place in the East. Big win. I’m really proud of how our guys played and responded against one of the top defense’s and one of the top overall teams in the country.”

After giving UGA the silent treatment all week, the Gators let their emotions out once the clock struck zero. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham got a Gatorade bath from his players. They took a victory lap around TIAA Bank Field and scaled the wall to celebrate with their fans in the stands.

“You got to,” Mullen said. “I know it’s been a very tough, difficult year for everybody in every aspect of things. But when great things happen to you, like this win for us, we still gotta be able to put a smile on our face and enjoy it. I’m just so happy for our guys.”

Mullen even joined in on the fun, climbing up to the guardrail after Kaiir Elam and giving several high fives and hugs. He turned around and pumped his fist several times, hyping up the crowd one last time before getting down.

“It seemed like there were a lot of students and they were juiced,” Mullen said. “They were trying to get me to jump into the stands right there. You have to enjoy it. I may be 48 years old, but I am still really young on the inside. I enjoyed celebrating.”

The celebration continued on the field and into the locker room, where Mullen showed off his moves as the music blared. The silent treatment was over, along with the losing streak.

“The ice started getting thrown, the water started getting sprayed and it was just an enjoyable moment,” UF wide receiver Trevon Grimes said. “It means a lot to all of us. That feeling last year, leaving the stadium and not being victorious, is a bitter feeling.

“All year we've been waiting for this game, and to be able to come out here and do what we did, it's just a feeling that's indescribable. We’re gonna cherish this for a couple days.”