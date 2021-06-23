OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

For Kelby Collins, the No. 29 player overall in the 2023 class, the initial plan was to visit the Gators on June 25, but that trip was eventually rescheduled for yesterday and UF made a very strong first impression.

A product of Gardendale (Ala.) High, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Collins was offered by Dan Mullen's staff in mid-April and owns roughly two-dozen offers overall. He is ranked as a strong-side defensive end, but when you consider his age and the likelihood of his frame expanding, there is a good chance he eventually slides inside at the next level.

When speaking with Gators Territory, Collins opened up about his time in Gainesville, time spent with David Turner and Kelvin Bolden, where the Gators stand in his recruitment and more.