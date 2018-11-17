GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As expected, No. 13 Florida handled its business on Saturday, beating Idaho 63-10. This game was more than just padding out the record. It was an opportunity to build up confidence and give the younger players some crucial game-time experience.

Florida did not take long to put points on the board. Within three minutes, the Gators found themselves up 14-0 after a Chauncey Gardner-Johnson pick-six and a Feleipe Franks 17-yard touchdown.

This allowed Florida head coach Dan Mullen to bring his younger athletes into the game.

Noah Banks made his first career start at left guard, as Tyler Jordan took Nick Buchanan's start at center. He was joined by several other Mullen recruits on Saturday that made key contributions.

Kyle Pitts not only scored his first career touchdown in the win, he also blocked for Josh Hammond's 21-yard touchdown to put the home team up 35-0 in the second quarter - moving one step closer in Pitt's quest to become an all around tight end.

Pitts was not the only one with key blocks on Saturday. Freshman lineman Chris Bleich picked up the block on Tyrie Cleveland's 34-yard touchdown, putting the Gators up by 42.

That touchdown pass to Cleveland was Feleipe Franks' last contribution to the game. After going 19-of-27 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, Mullen decided to bring in freshman Emory Jones.

Jones quickly moved the ball down the field, ending his first drive with a touchdown pass to Hammond - a pass that was allowed to become a touchdown after a well-timed block from freshman wide receiver Jacob Copeland, who made his first appearance for the Gators.

Jones finished the game with 125 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-16 passing.

This game may not have been a top 10 showdown, but this game allowed Mullen and Gator Nation to see the younger players showcase their talents.

And the future is bright.

MEDICAL REPORT: With Idaho in town and Florida State next week, we expected that Dan Mullen would not take chances with a few guys by playing them on Saturday. Here are a few guys that sat out for UF during the game:

- OL Brett Heggie

- C Nick Buchanan

- WR Freddie Swain

- ATH Dre Massey

- DB Brad Stewart

- TE Moral Stephens

WHAT'S NEXT: The Gators will travel to Tallahassee to play in-state rival, Florida State. The game is set to kickoff at noon inside Doak Campbell Stadium.