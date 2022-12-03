Aleksas Savickas, Jake Mitchell, and Katie Ledecky all finished on top of the podium.

GREENSBORO, NC. - Florida posted three titles during the third day of the U.S. Open, including a sweep in the 200m free. Jake Mitchell and Katie Ledecky secured first in the 200m free, while Aleksas Savickas continued his incredible breast performances with a victory in the 200m breast.

With the three titles won tonight, the Gators have claim to five so far in the U.S. Open.

2023 Signees Caleb Maldari, Josh Parent, and Grace Rainey all competed Friday. Rainey earned fifth in the 100m breast A-final, Parent finished fourth in the 400m IM B-Final, and Maldari was fifth in the 100m back B-Final.

Finals: 100m Fly: Joshua Liendo added another impressive finish to his resume, swimming a 52.48 to place second. Eric Friese came in sixth with a time of 52.92.

200m Free Ledecky continued her historical reign on swimming, claiming the title with a time of 1:56.74. The Gators volunteer coach has three titles in as many days (800m free, 400m free, 200m free).

Mitchell shaved time off his prelim swim to claim first, clocking a 1:48.22 to give the Gators a sweep in the 200m free. Alfonso Mestre finished fourth in the top final with a 1:48.90. Oskar Lindholm finished fifth and Mark Szaranek finished sixth in the B-final.

100m Breast After winning at the Georgia Invite, Savickas continued to dominate, winning the 100m breast title with a 1:00.54. Raphael Rached Windmuller finished seventh at 1:02.37.

Prelims: 400m IM: Dixon earned a B-final appearance following a 4:56.07 qualifying time during the morning session after swimming in the 200m IM A-final last night. 2023 signee Mattes continued her impressive showing in North Carolina, securing a spot in the A-final.

100m Fly: Liendo and Friese both qualified for the A-final, with Liendo finishing fifth at 52.80 and Friese in sixth at 53.01.

200m Free: Ledecky finished over a second ahead of the rest of the field for the top spot in the A-final at 1:57.70.

Mitchell completed the Gator sweep in the 200m free, swimming a 1:48.22 to take first in the prelims. Alfonso Mestre also qualified for the A-final, while Mark Szaranek and Oskar Lindholm finished 12th and 13th for B-final credentials.

100m Breast Like he did throughout the fall, Aleksas Savickas performed highly in the breast, finishing first at 1:00.55 for the top spot in the prelim. Raphael Rached Windmuller placed sixth with a time of 1:02.00 to join Savickas in the A-final.