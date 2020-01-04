GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was the biggest come back for Florida basketball since 2003-2004. The Gators came back from being 21 points down to beat Alabama 104-98 in double overtime to go 1-0 in the SEC.

A win that could propel this team forward this season.

"That was a game a win built on trust," Scottie Lewis told Gators Territory after the win."Trusting our leaders, who have been here for so long, especially for the young guys. This is definitely a trust booster and a confidence booster for all of us."

It was not an easy win for Florida, who came out of the gates pretty sloppy.

"I'm hope at some point we are sure of who we are and what we are trying to accomplish," said Mike White after the game. "We looked jittery, unconfident.. just out of character."

According to Lewis, however, this team had faith they could come back.

"Just listen to coach White," said Lewis. "Thats the main thing. The guy has a mind that is extraordinary in the world of college basketball. He is someone who always thinks there is a chance. He puts a lot of faith in us and we put faith in him. Down the stretch it's just on us to buckle in and do everything that he says perfectly - the way he teaches and preaches culture every single day. Without a coach like that and my teammates, we don't win that game."

"Trying to be more positive and calmer with this group," said White. "This group is different with all the youth. We did tallk about [going into halftime closer], 'guys, this could have be very ugly. We are down 14. I thought we finished strong and lets clean these things up.'"

The Gators did clean things up.

With 23.2 seconds left in regulation, Alabama inbounded a pass that sophomore Noah Locke knew was coming.

"I've seen and knew my guys was going to be the outlet," said Locke. "It was a lob pass. I knew I could just run to it."

"Our coaching staff knew what they were going to do," said Lewis. "So we knew where to switch, when to switch. Noah was just in the right position like he needed be, like we drew it up, and that goes right back to coaching."

Locke made the steal, drove and banked the shot to tie the game up at 83, sending the game to overtime. The Gators would lead the Crimson Tide twice in the first overtime but 'Bama guard John Petty Jr.'s hot streak from outside the arc continued, keeping the visitors in the game and sending the match into the second overtime.

Florida came out with some urgency in the second extra period, scoring the first four points, but it was a freshman that turned the tide.

After Alabama was able to tie it back up at 98, Scottie Lewis fought for an offensive rebounds and was fouled, sending him to the charity stripes. Lewis knocked down both of his press throws, handing the Gators the six-point lead.

Andrew Nembhard iced the game by netting two more free throws in second overtime. He had a career-high 25 points, scoring 18 points in the second half and over time periods.

Florida also had a career night from Kerry Blackshear, who netted 24 points and 16 boards. Blackshear was one of three Gators who finished with a double-double. Lewis had his first double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Keyontae Johnson had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Locke also finished with double-digits, scoring 18 points in the win.

So yes, the Gators had no question a sloppy start.

"It was more what we weren't doing," said Lewis. "We got to hit shots early on. We got to go to our go-to-guys early on to get them hot."

But this is a game that could very well help this program turn a corner. In order to that, Florida (9-4) will need to move on from the win quickly, as it hits the road to face South Carolina (8-5) on Tuesday night.

"We have to get over it quickly, we are going to South Carolina," said White."These freshmen have no idea what's about to hit them."

"It can give us some momentum," said Locke. We won two games in a row. "We just have to keep winning, keep winning."