Florida's Dan Mullen took a chance on Peter Parrish back when he was coaching up Mississippi State, and once again, found no reason to wait and opted to deliver an offer to the three-star quarterback on Friday evening.

Parrish, a 6-foot-1.5, 198-pound junior at Phenix City (Ala.) Central, is a do-it-all threat who tossed nine touchdowns as a junior, while also averaging 7.2 yards per carry with four touchdowns to go along with it.

"It's very exciting, especially with Dan Mullen being my first offer from when he was at Mississippi State," Parrish said. "It's really great to know that he's recognizing me at Florida as well. I was a sophomore when I got that offer from Mississippi State, and then to get offered by him again at a new school feels good."

Coach Sal Sunseri, who is in charge of seasoning up Florida's defensive front, is the staff member who provided Parrish with the game-changing news on Friday evening.

"Coach Sal, he's the one that offered me," Parrish said. "After talking to him (on Thursday), he was saying we need to stay in touch and that we're going to build a relationship and stuff like that.

"That was actually yesterday when he told me that, and now today (Friday) he wanted me to call him. When I called, he said the coaching staff evaluated my film and liked what they saw and wanted to give me a scholarship offer."

Parrish actually lived out his childhood in Miami, Florida, and grew up rooting up for the hometown Hurricanes as well. Mark Richt's program has yet to come forward with an offer, but Friday's offer from the Gators obviously allows Parrish to return home to familiar territory.

"It's kind of hard to say my top school right now because I'm still trying to take visits and things like that, but I'll definitely be coming up with that news shortly," Parrish said. "It's kind of hard to decide right now, really. I'm going to be honest; I like all the offers the same right now.

"I'm happy with the offers I have right now, but I'll definitely be going out to see practices with different colleges."

Parrish, the 19th-ranked dual-threat quarterback on Rivals, has yet to finalize a date, but says he will be swinging through Gainesville at some point over the summertime.

"I was going to see some practices, like Kentucky, Memphis, Arizona State," Parrish said. "I'm really trying to see all of the ones I have scholarship offers from, including Florida as well."

Parrish is equipped with roughly 15 offers overall, including ones from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Indiana and Virginia.

