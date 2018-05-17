Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-17 17:34:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators come calling for Gainesville-based 2020 QB Anthony Richardson

Ztazpdsing1mxme5zovh
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

A potential game-changing offer has found its way to 2020 Gainesville (Fla.) Eastside athlete, Anthony Richardson, who got the green light from the hometown Florida Gators on Thursday evening.The 6...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}