Newly-offered JUCO cornerback to visit Gainesville this month
Dan Mullen's staff has certainly been at it in regards to their efforts on the recruiting trail, and continued that trend on Thursday morning by serving up an offer to D.J. Daniel, a JUCO cornerbac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news