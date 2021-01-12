GatorsTerritory - Gators comeback vs Ole Miss, end skid

Gators comeback vs Ole Miss, end skid
When the Gators needed, heart, energy, points, and boards, Michigan transfer Colin Castleton delivered. As Castleton's former team was running No. 9 Wisconsin out of the gym, Castleton led his new team with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks, on the way to a come from behind 72-63 win.
The Gators' trailed Ole Miss 61-52 with 6:28 remaining but finished the game on a 14-0 run to get a much-needed win at home, ending a two-game skid.
"To be honest I felt like I played pretty soft against Kentucky," Castleton said on the postgame broadcast. "I took that personally."
Florida ended the game on a 14-0 run, led by a Castleton block and a Noah Locke three from the wing.
"We gotta dig in," Castleton said of the message late in the game. "We gotta figure out what we need to do to win this game. We are not losing this game in no shape or form."
The block by @Castleton_ & the shot by @_NoahLocke.— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 13, 2021
We finished the game on a 20-2 run 😎 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/zRcqp8Kaha
The Gators came out hot and built a 24-13 lead before a scoring drought allowed the Rebels back into the game, taking a slim 33-31 lead into halftime. Ole Miss continued its run in the second half, but it was a change in defense that helped down the stretch.
Trailing with less than six and a half minutes Mike White turned to his players and asked what defense they wanted to play.
"Man," Castleton said. "Man, straight up."
Florida finished the game on a 20-2 run, which helped seal their win at home.
Up Next
Who: Florida at Mississippi State
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850