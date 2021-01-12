GatorsTerritory - Gators comeback vs Ole Miss, end skid

When the Gators needed, heart, energy, points, and boards, Michigan transfer Colin Castleton delivered. As Castleton's former team was running No. 9 Wisconsin out of the gym, Castleton led his new team with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven blocks, on the way to a come from behind 72-63 win.

The Gators' trailed Ole Miss 61-52 with 6:28 remaining but finished the game on a 14-0 run to get a much-needed win at home, ending a two-game skid.

"To be honest I felt like I played pretty soft against Kentucky," Castleton said on the postgame broadcast. "I took that personally."

Florida ended the game on a 14-0 run, led by a Castleton block and a Noah Locke three from the wing.

"We gotta dig in," Castleton said of the message late in the game. "We gotta figure out what we need to do to win this game. We are not losing this game in no shape or form."



