Gators commit contacted by multiple UF coaches on Monday, including Mullen
OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!
Even with UF's season opener slated to take place this Saturday, Dan Mullen's staff is not easing up on the recruiting trail and wasted little time making contact with a flurry of prospects to kick off the week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news