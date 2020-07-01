GatorsTerritory - Gators commit Dakota Mitchell confident he can flip Christian Leary

Just over a week ago, Florida produced a string of three commits over the course of four days, all of which were defensive backs.

The recruit who kicked things off was three-star safety and former LSU commit, Dakota Mitchell, a rising senior from Winter Park High School in Orlando. I caught up with Mitchell last weekend to ask him what went into that decision, what his plans are now that he’s locked in with the Gators, if he's still recruiting Christian Leary, and more.