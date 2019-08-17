News More News
Gators commit Gervon Dexter wreaks havoc in 2019 debut, details visit plans

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Friday's 2019 debut couldn't have went much smoother for prized Gators commit and Rivals 250 defensive lineman, Gervon Dexter.

Not only did Lake Wales exit Largo High School with a 17-13 exhibition victory, but Dexter certainly left his mark on the contest as well. In fact, on his very first play of the year, Dexter showcased an impressive swim move that paved a direct path to the ball carrier, resulting in a forced fumble behind the line of scrimmage.

However, that wasn't the only forced fumble on the evening, as Dexter also registered an impressive strip-sack late in the second half to help seal the deal. He turned heads with a pad-popping hit on the quarterback that led to an interception down the field as well.

