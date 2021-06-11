Gators commit Isaiah Bond receives fourth star

OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

While the Rivals250 was updated earlier this week, the network is fresh off releasing its newest batch of positional rankings as well.

One of the winners from the rankings release is Isaiah Bond, a Gators commit from Buford (Ga.) High who is now labeled as a four-star prospect. He holds a 5.8 ranking and also checks in as the nation's 14th-ranked athlete, although the Gators are recruiting him to play wide receiver.

"Isaiah Bond is an explosive, bouncy athlete that can get it done on either side of the ball. The Florida commit has solid ball skills and a knack for the big play. As a receiver, Bond fights for yards after the catch and is tough to bring down. Defensively, Bond has good awareness for the ball and a physical playing style." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director