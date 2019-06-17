Gators commit Ja'Quavion Fraziars puts his recruiting hat on
Ja'Quavion Fraziars committed to the Gators back in December, and since his commitment, the four-star wide receiver has been a frequent visitor to Florida. The Dunnellon playmaker made the trek to ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news