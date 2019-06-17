News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 13:22:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators commit Ja'Quavion Fraziars puts his recruiting hat on

Nck9foq8ixbysgcirr6a
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Ja'Quavion Fraziars committed to the Gators back in December, and since his commitment, the four-star wide receiver has been a frequent visitor to Florida. The Dunnellon playmaker made the trek to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}