Gators commit Jaheim Bell: 'It's just somewhere I want to be at'
Friday's Elite One Day Camp and and 7-on-7 tournament featured not only a boatload of Division I prospects, but also multiple UF commits in the class of 2020.
One of those future Gators who turned heads with Dan Mullen's staff keeping close tabs was Jaheim Bell, who has a reputation for manufacturing highlight-reel plays on the 7-on-7 circuit, especially in the red-zone.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Bell, the 26th-ranked athlete on Rivals, was in Gainesville for Florida's Gator Grill Out and Orange and Blue Game as well.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news