Friday's Elite One Day Camp and and 7-on-7 tournament featured not only a boatload of Division I prospects, but also multiple UF commits in the class of 2020.

One of those future Gators who turned heads with Dan Mullen's staff keeping close tabs was Jaheim Bell, who has a reputation for manufacturing highlight-reel plays on the 7-on-7 circuit, especially in the red-zone.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Bell, the 26th-ranked athlete on Rivals, was in Gainesville for Florida's Gator Grill Out and Orange and Blue Game as well.