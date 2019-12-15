Gators commit Johnnie Brown ready to put the pen to the paper
The recruiting finish line is in sight for in-state Gators commit and Rivals' 43rd-ranked defensive tackle, Johnnie Brown, who closed out his prep career at Sebring (Fla.) High School.
The three-star prospect was one of a handful of Florida commits to officially visit the Gators this weekend, but plans to put the pen to the paper during the early signing period as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news