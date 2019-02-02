Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 15:16:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Gators commit Josh Griffis returns to the Swamp

Debztkgahs67ys5ex5kn
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Josh Griffis is no stranger to the Swamp. The three-star 2020 pledge has made several trips to Gainesville in the last two years, and the IMG Academy defender made his return on Saturday for Junior...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}