On Saturday, Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson edge rusher Morven Joseph stepped foot on Florida’s campus for the first time since verbally committing to the school last month.

Along with a multitude of other recruits, Joseph was in attendance for the Gators’ second junior day of the year this past weekend.

The talented weak-side defensive end also observed the first practice of the spring where the football team was able to strap on the pads and play to contact.