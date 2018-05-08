After trailing 6-0 after the second inning, the Florida baseball team mounted its largest comeback in eight years to beat the South Florida Bulls 11-8.

The Gators slowly but surely cut away at the deficit before pushing the leading run across the plate in the seventh inning when both Brady Smith and Nick Horvath scored on Deacon Liput’s bunt that went from being an infield single, to a throwing error by the Bulls that allowed the Gators to take the lead.

Liput paved the way for the Gators comeback going 3-3 from the plate, including a three-run home run to right field in the sixth inning that cut the Bulls lead to one.

Brady Smith had a solid night, going 2-2 with an RBI in replacement of Keenan Bell while Nick Horvath had two base hits and drove in a run as well. Blake Reese had a solo-home-run in the fourth inning for his third homer of the season.

Florida fell behind early due to a poor outing by starting pitcher Tyler Dyson. The sophomore didn’t make it out of the first inning after only being able to record one out. He allowed four runs on two hits while also walking three USF batters.

Coach Kevin O’Sullivan then used five different pitchers over the next 8.1 innings. Tommy Mace, Andrew Baker and Kirby McMullen combined to allow four runs over the next 4.2 innings before Jordan Butler pitched a stellar sixth and seventh frames in which he did not allow a run nor a hit. He would be credited with the win.

Michael Byrne finished the game for Florida, picking up his 12th save of the season after tossing two scoreless innings to end the game.

USF's Coco Montes went 3-6 on the night while driving in a run. Chris Chatfield also had an impressive game going 2-5 with four RBIs.

Florida will have two days off before playing host to the 15th ranked Georgia Bulldogs this coming weekend. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech tonight 3-1.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.