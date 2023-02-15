Annabell Fuller finished T5 for her fourth top-15 of the season.





PALOS VERDES, Calif. - The Florida women's golf team completed the spring opener at the Therese Regional Challenge on Tuesday, finishing 12th.





Annabell Fuller recorded her fourth team-best finish of the season taking T5. She was one of 10 golfers in the field to not shoot over par for the tournament. Fuller started the day with two birdies in her first three holes in round three that moved her to T2 at the time, only two strokes back from the solo lead. The performance also marked her fourth top-15 and second top-5 of the year.





Posting a team-leading 10 birdies, which was tied for fourth-most, Marina Escobar placed T31 followed by Jackie Lucena tied for 48th.





Both Maisie Filler (T79) and Taylor Roberts (83) shot their best rounds to conclude the tournament.





The Gators return to the 'Sunshine State' for the first time all season for the Moon Golf Invitational (Feb. 19-21) and then playing host to the VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational (March 4-5).