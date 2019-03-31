GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Austin Langworthy entered the weekend struggling at the plate. The junior from Williston came into Sunday’s contest against Alabama batting .206, the lowest mark on the team.

However, Langworthy broke through in the series finale against Alabama.

Langworthy went 2-4 with 3-RBI’s, including a two-run home run, to propel the Gators (20-10, 4-5 SEC) to a 6-3 win over Alabama (20-10, 2-7 SEC) to complete the series sweep.

“I knew eventually it would turn around,” Langworthy said. “You got to start somewhere so it was a nice start, hopefully keep it rolling.

“It’s great for us,” Langworthy said of the sweep. “We’re in a lot better position, obviously, what are we 4-5 now? That’s not terrible. I think back in 2017 when we won it we started 6-6 in league play. We kind of turned it around and hopefully we can do the same thing.”

Starting pitching wasn’t kind to either team to start the game. Neither starting pitcher made it past the second inning, despite only one run being scored.

Florida starter Jack Leftwich, who has been dealing with a blister on his right-hand, allowed three base hits in the top of the first before a trainer had to tend to him. After about five minutes in the dugout, Leftwich returned to record the final out of the innings and keep it a 0-0 game.

“Normally he puts on super glue on his finger but he didn’t this week and it was fine but then it opened up again in the first,” head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “I think what happens is he licks his fingers so much that it kind of softens up the skin and it opened up.”

The sophomore right-hander would last only two batters in the top of the second, allowing a base hit and a walk, before being relieved by Hunter Ruth.

Alabama would strike first in the inning on a bizarre play. With runners on second and third, Kobe Morris grounded out to Brady McConnell at short. However, John Trousdale, who was at second, got caught in a rundown between second and third. First baseman Kendrick Calilao charged at Trousdale with the ball, allowing Drew Williamson to try and score from third. Calilao’s throw to the plate was wide of Brady Smith and allowed Williamson to score and give the Tide a 1-0 lead.

Ruth would shut down the Crimson Tide the rest of the game. The freshman hurler threw seven and two-third innings, allowing no runs and only four base hits, none of which were consecutive. He also struck out five and didn’t allow a walk in the win. It was the longest outing of the season for Ruth.

“I think it was more inning-by-inning,” Ruth said regarding how long he’d stay in. “He (O’Sullivan) definitely wanted me to go as far as I can and just see how I dealt with it.”

“He’s worked awfully hard to get back from the injury, so it was a huge lift for us,” O’Sullivan said.

The Gator bats would chase Alabama starter Tyler Ras in the second inning as well. Wil Dalton lead-off the inning with a single to left-field. Jud Fabian followed that up with a walk, putting runners on second and third.

Langworthy then came to the plate and tied the game up at 1-1, when he smoked a double to left-center field that brought Dalton home.

Brady Smith would add another run in the inning for Florida with a deep sacrifice-fly to the warning track in center field that brought Fabian home and gave the Gators a 2-1 lead.

From there, Florida would cruise to victory.

Not only was Ruth’s pitching shutting down the Tide bate, but stout defense from Cory Acton, who had five assists in the game, and the outfield kept Alabama at bay.

Langworthy would add two more runs to the Gator lead in the fourth. After Acton walked, Langworthy ripped a 2-1 fastball over the right field wall to make it 4-1. It was Langworthy’s fourth home run of the season.

The Gators would add a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. McConnell would record his second base hit of the game with a single to center field to lead-off the inning.

After McConnell stole second, Kendrick Calilao drove him home with a single to left-field. Calilao would eventually come around to score on a wild pitch and make it 6-1.

After Ruth retired the first two batters in the ninth, he walked Brett Auerbach and was pulled from the game. Jordan Butler would relieve him and promptly allow a two-run home run to pinch hitter T.J. Reeves that made it 6-3. However, Butler would record the final out and secure the win for the Gators.

Young, McConnell, Dalton and Langworthy all had two base hits for the Gators. McConnell finished the weekend going 7-13.

The Gators will return to action on Tuesday when the team hosts Florida A&M. First pitch will be at 6pm and O'Sullivan said to expect Nick Pogue and David Luethje to get lots of innings.








