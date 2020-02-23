The Florida Gators were on a mission in Coral Gables (Fla.) this past weekend.

UF's baseball program won their first two matchups of a three-game series between them and the Miami Hurricanes in extra innings.

On Sunday, however, it took just nine innings for Florida to take care of their in-state rival. The team had just six hits against UM, but it was enough to give them a 5-3 victory and keep their record perfect on the season as they are now 8-0.

Florida got off to a hot start in the first inning of Sunday's matchup. Jordan Butler became their first baserunner of the game with a double that went down the right side of the field.

Miami's Slade Cecconi then threw a ball inside that got past his catcher, which resulted in him walking Kirby McMullen and Butler moving to third base. Jacob Young capitalized with a single that was too hot to handle for UM's Anthony Villar, allowing Butler to score.

Nathan Hickey then hit one to Villar, whose throw to Tyler Paige did not arrive quickly enough as Young beat him to second base. That decision gave McMullen an opportunity to reach home on a slide and put Florida up 2-0.

UF freshman Hunter Barco prevented the Hurricanes from a quick response by getting their first two batters to pop out to Kendrick Calilao in the bottom of the first inning. Barco then got Adrian Del Castillo to ground out to Josh Rivera to end the inning.

Rivera followed that up in the next inning with a solo homerun to extend the Gators' lead to three runs. That marked the freshman's second dinger of the young season, and his team's tenth total homerun of the year.

Although Florida couldn't get on base again in the inning, Barco continued his strong start to the afternoon. After Miami's Gabe Rivera was walked with two outs and reached second on a steal, Barco struck out power hitter Alex Toral to end the second inning.

Both teams were unable to put up any runs in the next inning, but Miami responded by getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth.

Tony Jenkins of the Hurricanes got on base with a walk, and then reached third after a blooper by Del Castillo landed in front of Calilao. Calilao dove on a ball hit by Raymond Gil to right field to get the out, but Jenkins scored to cut UM's deficit to 3-1.

After Del Castillo reached third on a mishandled ground ball by McMullen, Barco had an impressive response as he got Toral to fly out to Calilao.

Florida's Jud Fabian, who came up in the clutch on Saturday, delivered at the plate once again as his solo homerun in the top of the fifth inning gave UF a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Barco faced his most difficult situation of the afternoon. Miami's Jordan Lala was hit by a pitch, then Jenkins beat out a throw to first from Rivera and Del Castillo got hit after a pitch on the inside of the zone to load the bases with two outs.

Kevin O'Sullivan visited Barco at the mound, but had confidence in his young pitcher and allowed Barco to finish off the inning. His trust in Barco paid off as the product out of Jacksonville (Fla.) got Gil to strike out looking.

No runs were recorded over the next couple of innings, and just one hit — from Villar — highlighted the sixth and seventh innings between the two teams.

Sophomore David Luethje was initially solid after taking over for Barco in the bottom of the sixth, but made a couple of key mistakes in the eighth. The right-hander walked Del Castillo, and then gave up a two-run homerun to Gil to make the score 4-3 in favor of UF.

Ryan Carbacas then stepped to the mound for Florida, and did what his team needed him to do. The lefty struck out the first batter he faced, got Gabe Rivera to pop one out to Acton and then Toral hit a ball out to Fabian to close out the inning.

UF responded in the next inning with an insurance run that extended their lead. A couple of at-bats after Young got to second base on a double, Rivera had a two-out single to bring him home and put Florida up 5-3.

Cabarcas closed things out for the Gators by forcing a couple of groundouts from Villar and Luis Tuero. Although he walked Lala, the freshman threw an off-speed pitch to get Jenkins to strike out looking and close the game out.

Barco records the first win of his young career, while the loss was assigned to Cecconi. Barco pitched 5.1 innings, and gave up just two hits, a couple of walks and one earned run while striking out seven batters.