GatorsTerritory - Gators confident in Jones' throwing ability

Dan Mullen looked perplexed when the question was posed to him. Kemore Gamble wasn’t happy at the notion. Jones’ understudy Anthony Richardson spoke highly of the guy he’s looking up at on the depth chart. To a man, every person inside the Florida locker room doesn’t understand the notion that Emory Jones isn’t a good passer that has been going around for most of Jones’ time in Gainesville.

“Emory still can throw the ball, can throw the ball very well,” Gamble said. “He’s not just a runner. To me, I think Emory's a pass-first quarterback. That’s what I think.”

Jones hasn’t had much opportunity to show his throwing ability since he’s been in Gainesville (86 pass attempts), coupled with a slight drop in completion percentage each year, you can see where the idea comes from. Perhaps it’s the way Jones has been used. In his three years at Florida Jones typically has been brought it to run the football. That’s not condemnation by the coaching staff as much as it’s a way to get a young player into the game and throw something different at a defense.

Mullen has a lot of confidence in Jones’ ability as a passer.

“He's got a cannon for an arm," Mullen said Monday. "I mean he's got a cannon for an arm, so I don't know who would say that, I guess. Maybe there's somebody out at practice, watching practice that's got more expertise at quarterback than me that's letting you know those things, but I'm pretty confident in what he can do."

After three years of waiting for his turn Jones is running with the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators. He’s been handed the keys to the car. Gone are the days where he’d get a series and a few opportunities to throw the ball. It’s his show now and he’s preparing for that role. Jones has a strong arm, the biggest question we have about him is his accuracy and touch. Kyle Trask showed a great instinct for when to take something off of a throw to make it more catchable or when to add a little touch to a pass to get it over a linebacker and into the right spot for his receiver. As a young quarterback, we haven’t seen that from Jones quite yet.

Right now, Jones reminds sixth-year senior of another quarterback he played with, one that had a lot of success in Mullen’s system.

“Playing at Mississippi State, I got to play behind Nick Fitzgerald. You know, he was one of the best quarterback rushers in the history of college football. It was really fun playing during that time. Emory and Nick kind of remind me of each other. I can’t wait to just see what the future holds,” Stewart Reese said on Tuesday. “Playing under Kyle, Kyle was more of a pocket passer. He didn’t really move. I wouldn’t say he moved bad, but he wasn’t as athletic as Emory. But Nick and Emory, both of them are extremely athletic, both of them can run, both of them can throw when needed. They’re both dual-threat quarterbacks that will make defenses worry. Having them in the arsenal is always a good thing. For me, that’s how they remind me of each other.”

Jones isn’t the same kind of quarterback as Kyle Trask. That’s fine, he needs to be himself and it’s up to Dan Mullen and the coaching staff to find the best ways to use Jones’ skill set.