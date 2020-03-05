ORLANDO, FL. -- There has not been much recruiting drama since Javonte Gardner joined forces with Florida over two months ago, and I don't expect much to change any time soon.

Schools such as Auburn, Tennessee and South Carolina continue to make contact, but the four-star offensive lineman remains all in with Dan Mullen's program. In fact, he has just one visit scheduled and it's for Saturday's junior day at the Swamp.

In the video above, Gardner opens up about why UF received the nod in his recruitment, his relationship with John Hevesy, what he was eager to prove at the Under Armour All-America Camp, and more.

OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!